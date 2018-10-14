Islanders' Adam Pelech: Criticized by coach
Head coach Barry Trotz was not happy with the play of Pelech during the Islanders loss to the Predators on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Trotz admitted that Pelech is playing more important minutes than ever before and subpar play is part of the growth of a young defenseman. That didn't stop Trotz from separating Ryan Pulock and Pelech. The Islanders don't play again until Wednesday in Anaheim and Trotz hasn't stated if Pelech will be reunited with Pulock or even if Pelech will play.
