Islanders' Adam Pelech: On track for next season
Pelech (Achillies) should be ready to go for training camp in September, Islanders web site reports.
That is, of course, assuming there is a training camp in September and that the 2020-21 season does not have any interruptions. The value Pelech provides to the Islanders is not on the scoresheet as he only had one goal and eight assists in 38 games this season, but rather by his steady defensive presence which allows the other five defenders to fit into their roles. Once Pelech was injured, this forced square pegs into round holes and the team suffered as a result. There was some hope that Pelech could return should the Islanders make a deep playoff run this season but general manager Lou Lamoriello seemed to put a damper on that possibility with the statement Saturday that he will be ready for next season.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Average team since his injury•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Downward spiral•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Out for rest of season•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Breaks lengthy drought with helper•
-
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Scoreless in 11 straight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.