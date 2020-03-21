Pelech (Achillies) should be ready to go for training camp in September, Islanders web site reports.

That is, of course, assuming there is a training camp in September and that the 2020-21 season does not have any interruptions. The value Pelech provides to the Islanders is not on the scoresheet as he only had one goal and eight assists in 38 games this season, but rather by his steady defensive presence which allows the other five defenders to fit into their roles. Once Pelech was injured, this forced square pegs into round holes and the team suffered as a result. There was some hope that Pelech could return should the Islanders make a deep playoff run this season but general manager Lou Lamoriello seemed to put a damper on that possibility with the statement Saturday that he will be ready for next season.