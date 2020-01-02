Islanders' Adam Pelech: Sidelined Thursday
Pelech will not play in Thursday's game versus the Devils due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pelech's absence will result in Noah Dobson drawing into Thursday's action. The fifth-year blueliner will turn his focus toward a potential return Saturday when the Islanders travel to Toronto.
