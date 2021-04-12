Ottawa traded Coburn to the Islanders in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick Sunday.
Ottawa has now traded Coburn and Mike Reilly in a matter of minutes as Monday's trade deadline approaches. The 6-foot-5 blueliner will be a depth piece as the Islanders gear up for a playoff run. He has two points and 25 hits through 16 games this season.
