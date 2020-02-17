Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Hits waivers
The Islanders waived Bardreau on Monday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Bardreau was called up last Wednesday and only played in one game, logging 12:46 and a minus-1 rating. The 26-year-old will continue to contribute in AHL Bridgeport if he clears waivers.
