Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Picks up two helpers
Ho-Sang notched two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
Ho-Sang is a talented but divisive prospect who is still an unknown commodity. In 21 games last year he had 10 points, but only 22 shots on goal. This year, he has three assists in as many games, but he's also listed as the Islanders' fourth-line right wing.
