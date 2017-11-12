Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Scores in first game since call-up
Ho-Sang netted a goal in Saturday's win over the Blues.
Ho-Sang is a frustrating fantasy player because when he's in the lineup, he's very likely to produce offense. On the other hand, he's often a healthy scratch and was recently sent down to AHL Bridgeport. Ho-Sang was recalled on an emergency basis, so it's unknown how many more games he will play. The 21-year-old is proving to be very opportunistic, managing five points in his seven NHL games this season, so monitor the situation and grab him if he sticks around.
