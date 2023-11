Martin (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Kraken, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Martin logged just 7:11 of ice time Wednesday versus the Canucks, which is a bit low even compared to his average of 8:27 per game. With Julien Gauthier (illness) also out, Hudson Fasching figures to get into the lineup. Martin can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Calgary.