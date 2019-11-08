Islanders' Nick Leddy: Possible GTD

Coach Barry Trotz suggested Friday that Leddy (lower body) may take the ice for warmups Saturday before a decision on his status is reached, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

On a positive note, it appears Leddy is at least on the verge of a return to action. The injury came at the worst possible time for the blueliner, having notched six points in the five games prior to the injury following a scoreless first six tilts. Fortunately, the Isles hit the ice for one of the two early games Saturday, so those weighing the decision of whether or not to play him should have clarification on his status before the puck drops on other contests.