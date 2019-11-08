Islanders' Nick Leddy: Possible GTD
Coach Barry Trotz suggested Friday that Leddy (lower body) may take the ice for warmups Saturday before a decision on his status is reached, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
On a positive note, it appears Leddy is at least on the verge of a return to action. The injury came at the worst possible time for the blueliner, having notched six points in the five games prior to the injury following a scoreless first six tilts. Fortunately, the Isles hit the ice for one of the two early games Saturday, so those weighing the decision of whether or not to play him should have clarification on his status before the puck drops on other contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.