Islanders' Nick Leddy: Slated to return against Cats

Leddy (lower body) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Leddy was picking up the pace offensively before getting injured, as he accrued two goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating over five games. He only averages 19:39 TOI per contest, but he logs consistent power-play time as well. Florida possesses a 3.53 GAA -- the sixth-highest rate in the league -- so Leddy will look to pick up where he left off.