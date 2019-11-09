Islanders' Nick Leddy: Slated to return against Cats
Leddy (lower body) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Leddy was picking up the pace offensively before getting injured, as he accrued two goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating over five games. He only averages 19:39 TOI per contest, but he logs consistent power-play time as well. Florida possesses a 3.53 GAA -- the sixth-highest rate in the league -- so Leddy will look to pick up where he left off.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.