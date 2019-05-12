Islanders' Noah Dobson: Named QMJHL Playoff MVP
Dobson has been named Most Valuable Player of the 2018-19 QMJHL playoffs.
Dobson and his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated Halifax in six games to win the QMJHL Championship and move on to the Memorial Cup. It will be the second straight season that Dobson will play for the CHL's greatest prize. He won the championship with Acadie-Bathurst in 2017-18. With 27 points in 19 games, Dobson has really found his groove this postseason. The 12th overall selection by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Dobson is just about ready for NHL duty. Expect him to get a long look in training camp.
