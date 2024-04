Dobson (upper body) will miss Wednesday's tilt versus Pittsburgh, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

It will be Dobson's third straight contest on the shelf. Given that this is the Islanders' season finale, he'll finish 2023-24 with 10 goals, 70 points, 36 PIM, 84 hits and 180 blocks in 79 outings. It remains to be seen if Dobson will be available for Game 1 of the playoffs, but if he does feature in that clash, it will likely be as a member of the top pairing.