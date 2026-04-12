Dobson (upper body) will miss the rest of the regular season and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Dobson sustained the injury Saturday against the Blue Jackets after blocking a shot that nailed his thumb. The two-week re-evaluation period means he'll also miss at least the first week of Montreal's postseason run. His first regular season with the Canadiens comes to a close with the 26-year-old registering 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games.