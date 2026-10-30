Dobson registered two assists, launched four shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Dobson secured his first multi-point game of the 2026-27 campaign in Thursday's big win. He chipped in with a helper on each of Alex Newhook's goals, which were both scored in the first half of Thursday's clash. With the pair of apples, Dobson is up to five assists, 30 shots on net, 16 hits and 18 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season. While he might rotate in and out of the Canadiens' top defensive pair with veteran Mike Matheson (lower body), Dobson is currently playing in all scenarios during the latter's absence. The 26-year-old Dobson remains a solid fantasy option in standard-size leagues that value category coverage.