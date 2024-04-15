Dobson (upper body) won't play Monday against New Jersey, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Dobson will miss his second straight contest. He has amassed 10 goals, 70 points, 174 shots on net, 180 blocked shots and 84 hits in 79 appearances this season. Dobson's next chance to play will be Wednesday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.
