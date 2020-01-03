Islanders' Noah Dobson: Playing time could increase
Dobson could be in line for a regular role due to the loss of Adam Pelech (Achilles) for the next 4-6 months, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Since Dobson has been with the Islanders all season and is a top prospect, he would be the logical choice to jump into the lineup. The problem, however, is that Pelech was a left-handed shot, while Dobson is right handed. So inserting him into the lineup would give the Isles four right-handers and only two left-handed shots. Sebastian Aho, who was called up from the AHL on Friday to take Pelech's roster spot, is a left-handed shot. Coach Barry Trotz could opt to insert Aho to keep his pairings balanced.
