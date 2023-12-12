Dobson logged three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Dobson picked up assists on Brock Nelson's goal in the first period and Kyle Palmieri's in the second before adding a third helper on Bo Horvat's game-winner in overtime. The 23-year-old Dobson has been on a tremendous run, tallying assists in seven of his last nine games, totaling 12 helpers in that span. He's up to 27 points (five goals, 22 assists), tied for fourth most among NHL defensemen, through 27 games this season.