Aho scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Aho picked up his first goal of the campaign when he snapped a shot from the left dot that beat Carter Hart to the glove side, pulling the Islanders to within 3-2 at 13:53 of the third period. The 24-year-old Aho was playing in just his third game of the season, but he's managed to collect a point in two of them.