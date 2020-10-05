Aho put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Aho's deal will start as a two-way contract before converting to a one-way for the 2021-22 season. The defenseman hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2017-18 in which he saw action in 22 games for the Isles and earned one goal and three assists along the way. The 24-year-old was significantly more productive in the minors and should get a shot at a spot in the 23-man for Opening Night.