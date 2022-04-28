Aho can be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho will be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent next season, which only applies to players over the age of 25 who have not played 75 or more NHL games. Aho will have at most played 62 at the end of this season. The future for Aho would seem to be with another organization, as the Islanders could have assured themselves of his rights by just playing him 13 more games, but they chose to play Andy Greene ahead of Aho.