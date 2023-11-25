Aho (lower body) was injured in Friday's 5-3 win over Ottawa, per Callum Fraser of NHL.com.

Aho limped off the ice just 3:07 into the first period. He was not able to return and an update on his status was not provided following the contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. If Aho can't play, Mike Reilly, who was claimed off waivers from Florida on Saturday, may get a chance to make his New York debut.