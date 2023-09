Helgeson was sent to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Helgeson was one of 19 players who was sent to the minors. Zsombor Garat, Blade Jenkins, Artem Kulakov, Brent Moran, Dmytro Timashov, Sam Asselin, Cole Bardreau, Tanner Fritz, Jeff Kubiak, Tristan Lennox, Ashton Calder, Joseph Cipollone, Riley Piercey, Jake Pivonka, Trevor Cosgrove, Christian Krygier, Vincent Sevigny and Henrik Tikkanen were also sent down to the farm team.