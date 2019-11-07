Islanders' Seth Helgeson: Called up from minors
Helgeson was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Helgeson has registered three assists and 22 PIM in 13 games for the Sound Tigers this year. While the 29-year-old is unlikely to get into Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, it would be his first appearance in an NHL game since 2016-17 with the Devils.
