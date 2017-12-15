The Islanders recalled Bernier from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

The Islanders loaned Josh Ho-Sang to AHL Bridgeport in a corresponding move Friday, so Bernier will round out the team's depth at forward until Ho-Sang is once again recalled by the big club. The 32-year-old winger has picked up 10 goals and 14 points in 21 games in the minors this campaign.