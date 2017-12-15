Islanders' Steve Bernier: Brought up to big club
The Islanders recalled Bernier from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
The Islanders loaned Josh Ho-Sang to AHL Bridgeport in a corresponding move Friday, so Bernier will round out the team's depth at forward until Ho-Sang is once again recalled by the big club. The 32-year-old winger has picked up 10 goals and 14 points in 21 games in the minors this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...