Play

Bernier hit the waiver wire Monday as the Islanders look to reassign him to the minors.

Bernier -- a former first-round draft pick -- has racked up 633 NHL games in which he has tallied 105 goals and 125 assists. The veteran was limited to a mere 33 outings with AHL Bridgeport Sound in 2016-17 and never managed to crack New York's game-day lineup. The winger has never managed to reach the 20-goal mark in his 12-year career, so he is unlikely to suddenly find an explosive scoring touch if he does get called back up down the road.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories