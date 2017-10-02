Bernier hit the waiver wire Monday as the Islanders look to reassign him to the minors.

Bernier -- a former first-round draft pick -- has racked up 633 NHL games in which he has tallied 105 goals and 125 assists. The veteran was limited to a mere 33 outings with AHL Bridgeport Sound in 2016-17 and never managed to crack New York's game-day lineup. The winger has never managed to reach the 20-goal mark in his 12-year career, so he is unlikely to suddenly find an explosive scoring touch if he does get called back up down the road.