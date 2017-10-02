Islanders' Steve Bernier: Waived Monday
Bernier hit the waiver wire Monday as the Islanders look to reassign him to the minors.
Bernier -- a former first-round draft pick -- has racked up 633 NHL games in which he has tallied 105 goals and 125 assists. The veteran was limited to a mere 33 outings with AHL Bridgeport Sound in 2016-17 and never managed to crack New York's game-day lineup. The winger has never managed to reach the 20-goal mark in his 12-year career, so he is unlikely to suddenly find an explosive scoring touch if he does get called back up down the road.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...