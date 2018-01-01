Islanders' Steve Bernier: Heads to Bridgeport
Bernier was sent to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
Bernier saw time on the ice in four separate occasions during this stint with the Islanders, but never logged more than 11:34 of playing time. He only serves the purpose of organizational depth at this point in his career, but it's still possible for him to rejoin the NHL team at some point again this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...