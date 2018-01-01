Bernier was sent to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Bernier saw time on the ice in four separate occasions during this stint with the Islanders, but never logged more than 11:34 of playing time. He only serves the purpose of organizational depth at this point in his career, but it's still possible for him to rejoin the NHL team at some point again this season.

