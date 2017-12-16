Islanders' Steve Bernier: Set for season debut
Bernier will make his first NHL appearance since the 2015-16 campaign Saturday evening against the Kings.
Islanders GM Garth Snow raised some brows upon recalling Bernier from AHL Bridgeport on Friday. After all, the team already had two spare forwards in Alan Quine and Shane Prince on the active roster, but then again, the 32-year-old may have played his way up to the parent club, having deposited 10 goals and four helpers in 21 games with the Sound Tigers leading up to the promotion. Nonetheless, it's going to be difficult to trust the fourth-liner in fantasy.
