Dotchin did not receive a qualifying offer from the Blues and will become a UFA on Friday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Dotchin spent all of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL St. Louis, where he had eight points in 37 contests. He's amassed 23 points in 103 games at the NHL level between the Lightning and the Ducks, but Dotchin will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in 2020-21. He is most likely to serve as organizational depth on the blue line.