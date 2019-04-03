Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Sent back to AHL
Dotchin was reassigned to AHL San Deigo on Wednesday.
Dotchin failed to make a strong impression with the Ducks, as he heads back to the minors having accumulated just one point (an assist) through his first 20 games for a club that has struggled virtually all year on both ends of the ice. It would be very surprising if Dotchin ends up receiving a qualifying offer from the Ducks as a restricted free agent this summer.
