Dotchin was reassigned to AHL San Deigo on Wednesday.

Dotchin failed to make a strong impression with the Ducks, as he heads back to the minors having accumulated just one point (an assist) through his first 20 games for a club that has struggled virtually all year on both ends of the ice. It would be very surprising if Dotchin ends up receiving a qualifying offer from the Ducks as a restricted free agent this summer.