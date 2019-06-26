Jake Dotchin: Will hit free agency
Dotchin didn't receive a qualifying offer from Anaheim on Tuesday.
Dotchin was pretty ineffective during his time with the Ducks this season, picking up one assist while posting a minus-4 rating in 20 games, so Anaheim shouldn't have much trouble replacing his production in 2019-20. The 2012 sixth-round pick should, however, be able to land a two-way deal with a new club with relative ease this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...