Dotchin didn't receive a qualifying offer from Anaheim on Tuesday.

Dotchin was pretty ineffective during his time with the Ducks this season, picking up one assist while posting a minus-4 rating in 20 games, so Anaheim shouldn't have much trouble replacing his production in 2019-20. The 2012 sixth-round pick should, however, be able to land a two-way deal with a new club with relative ease this offseason.