Bouwmeester announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic reports.

Bouwmeester's 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end Feb. 11, 2020 when he suffered a cardiac episode on the bench during a game against the Ducks and was rushed to the hospital. The 37-year-old blueliner eventually had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator placed in his chest to help prevent a recurring issue. Bouwmeester won't return to the NHL, telling Lebrun that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The 2002 third-overall pick played 1,240 games and posted 88 goals and 336 assists, adding another 13 points over 75 postseason contests.