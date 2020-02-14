Bouwmeester (chest) had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure performed Friday.

Bouwmeester is expected to be flown back to St. Louis once cleared for travel. The Blues announced that they would provide an additional update on the blueliner's status in a week. At this point, the Edmonton native should be considered out indefinitely until a more definitive timeline can be established by the team.