General manager Doug Armstrong relayed that Bouwmeester (chest) won't play for the rest of the regular season or playoffs, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bouwmeester had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator placed in his chest after a scary incident on the bench Feb. 11 in Anaheim. He's been placed on LTIR and won't return to the lineup this season. In a shared press conference with the GM, Bouwmeester relayed that he is still undergoing medical tests and hasn't made any final decisions about his hockey career.