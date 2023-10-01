Berube was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Kings on Sunday.
Berube will report to AHL Ontario for training camp. He currently doesn't have a contract in place for the 2023-24 season. Berube went 8-6-3 with a 3.22 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 19 games with AHL Charlotte last campaign.
