Berube will guard the road cage Friday in Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Berube will get the nod for the season finale after Elvis Merzlikins manned the crease Thursday. In five NHL appearances this season, Berube has gone 3-2-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .910 save percentage. Pittsburgh still has playoff seeding on the line and will likely dress its best lineup as a result.