Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.