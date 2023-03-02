Berube signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Thursday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Berube's new contract comes with a $750,000 cap hit for the 2022-23 campaign if he plays at the NHL level. The 31-year-old was previously on an AHL contract with the Checkers, and he has a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage in eight contests with them. Berube's also a veteran of 40 career NHL games, posting a 12-12-4 record, 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage. After signing with Florida, he was put on waivers, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.