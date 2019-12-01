Jesse Puljujarvi: Won't return to NHL this season

Puljujarvi did not reach a contract agreement Sunday and will not be eligible to return to the NHL this season, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Puljujarvi already claimed that he was staying in Finland for the rest of this season but, by not signing a new contract by Sunday, he is officially ineligible to return during the 2019-20 campaign. The Oilers may still look to trade his right later this season.