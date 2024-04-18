Puljujarvi notched just three goals and one assist in 22 games for the Penguins this season.
Puljujarvi didn't sign with the Pens until February, so perhaps a full training camp will help set him up to produce more offensively next season. Having said that, the 25-year-old winger is unlikely to challenge for a top-six role, so his opportunities are likely to be limited.
More News
-
Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi: Garners helper in win•
-
Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi: Bends twine Sunday•
-
Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi: Signs two-year contract•
-
Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi: Set to sign AHL PTO•
-
Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi: Agrees to PTO•
-
Jesse Puljujarvi: Has surgery, to become free agent•