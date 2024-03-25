Puljujarvi scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 defeat to Colorado.
Puljujarvi has been struggling to break into the lineup recently, playing in just two of the Penguins' last eight contests. Since signing with Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old Swede has notched just two goals and zero assists in 13 contests, not exactly the offensive spark the club was hoping for.
