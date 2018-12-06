Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Might play Friday
Kulikov (upper body) will be reevaluate prior to Friday's matchup with St. Louis, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Depending on who else is available on the blue line -- both Josh Morrissey (lower body) and Dustin Byfuglien (concussion) are possibilities to play -- Kulikov could still find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. Given his minimal contributions in the offensive zone, the 27-year-old is unlikely to offer more than low-end value in most formats.
