Kulikov (upper body) will be reevaluate prior to Friday's matchup with St. Louis, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Depending on who else is available on the blue line -- both Josh Morrissey (lower body) and Dustin Byfuglien (concussion) are possibilities to play -- Kulikov could still find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. Given his minimal contributions in the offensive zone, the 27-year-old is unlikely to offer more than low-end value in most formats.