Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Slated to miss Game 6
Kulikov (back) is not expected to be in the lineup against Nashville for Monday's Game 6 clash, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
Kulikov hasn't played since March 8 when he was injured (a stretch of 25 games). With how well Ben Chiarot has been performing defensively -- he has 35 hits and 19 blocks in the postseason -- the 26-year-old Kulikov might not have a spot in the lineup even if he was healthy.
