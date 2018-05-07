Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Slated to miss Game 6

Kulikov (back) is not expected to be in the lineup against Nashville for Monday's Game 6 clash, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

Kulikov hasn't played since March 8 when he was injured (a stretch of 25 games). With how well Ben Chiarot has been performing defensively -- he has 35 hits and 19 blocks in the postseason -- the 26-year-old Kulikov might not have a spot in the lineup even if he was healthy.