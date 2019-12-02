Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Won't play Tuesday
Kulikov (upper body) will remain out of the lineup Tuesday against the Stars, Jets TV reporter Mitchell Clinton reports.
Kulikov's next chance to make his return will come Thursday against these same Stars, but he may still not be ready by that point. His absence won't be felt much in fantasy circles, as Kulikov has just four points in 25 games this season.
