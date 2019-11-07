Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Out month-plus
Bourque will be sidelined for at least a month due to a lower-body injury, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Bourque had just hit his stride prior to the injury, collecting three points in the last three games after failing to tally a point in the first 13 contests. The Jets also lost Bryan Little (head) to injury Thursday, prompting the team to recall Joona Luto from AHL Manitoba for depth up front.
