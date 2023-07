Viel (upper body) agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Sara Orlesky of TSN.

Viel missed the final six contests of the 2022-23 campaign due to his upper-body injury. He had no points, four shots, six hits and two blocks in four outings with the Sharks last season. At the AHL level, Viel contributed 15 goals and 31 points in 60 games with the Barracuda.