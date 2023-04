Viel (upper body) will remain unavailable ahead of Thursday's clash with San Jose, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Viel has played in just four NHL games this season in which he has failed to register a point while notching just four shots. At this point, Viel may be hard-pressed to crack the lineup even once cleared to play. In his stead, Adam Raska will make his 2022-23 season debut in Thursday's contest.