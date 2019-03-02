Jets' Kevin Hayes: Critical in comeback win
Hayes scored an empty-net goal and added a pair of helpers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Hayes has found a home between Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers to form a formidable second line for the Jets. The three-point game served as his first contributions to the Jets' seventh-ranked offense (3.36 goals per game). Needless to say, he'll likely produce much more as he develops more chemistry with his new teammates. He has 45 points in 53 games this season.
