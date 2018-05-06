Jets' Kyle Connor: Breaks out with first career postseason goals
Connor scored two goals, picked up an assist and recorded six shots on goal in a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday. The Jets lead the second-round series 3-2.
Jets coach Paul Maurice tinkered with his lines ahead of Game 5, moving Connor back to the top group with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. The move paid huge dividends, as Connor broke out with his first playoff goals and his best performance of the postseason. Connor's goals were magnificent, but his assist might have been his biggest highlight-reel play, as he deked a defender with a pass to himself between his legs and then set up Scheifele for an early third-period goal. If Connor repeats this performance in Game 6, it doesn't appear likely this series will head back to Nashville.
