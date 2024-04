Connor provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Connor helped out on a Mark Scheifele tally in the second period. The assist gave Connor at least a point in his last 10 games -- he's earned six goals and 10 helpers in that span. The winger has four points, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating over two playoff outings and looks poised to remain a fixture on the top line.