Connor scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Connor extended Winnipeg's lead to 4-2 early in the third period, beating Calvin Pickard with a wrist shot from the high slot after spinning away from Tyler Pitlick. The goal was his seventh of the season and extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. He also assisted on Mark Scheifele's first-period tally, finishing with a plus-2 rating across 17:26 of ice time. Connor is enjoying an excellent start to the season and has seven goals through six games. He also has four multi-point performances.